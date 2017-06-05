Saltwire Network newsrooms earn Better Newspapers Awards from Newspapers Atlantic
Tina Comeau won a Better Newspapers Award for her first person account of watching her son head out to sea for the first time as a lobster fisherman. Tina Comeau poses with her Better Newspapers Award for outstanding resource story, a first person account of watching her son head out to sea for the first time as a lobster fisherman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
