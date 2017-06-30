Prince of Wales, Camilla to honour soldiers who died in Afghanistan
The Princes of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are beginning the second day of their royal tour at CFB Trenton, where they are to meet members of the military and honour soldiers who died in Afghanistan. Prince Charles is to begin the day by taking in a search and rescue demonstration while Camilla is to meet with a regiment - the Queen's Own Rifles.
