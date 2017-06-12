Pop stars Alessia Cara and Joe Jonas ...

Pop stars Alessia Cara and Joe Jonas take on MMVA hosting duties together

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

MuchMusic Video Awards co-hosts Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara are shown in a handout photo. Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara takes on hosting duties at tonight's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards alongside Joe Jonas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... 9 hr David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG Fri Selkirk Settled-ers 2
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Fri pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,850,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC