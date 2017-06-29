Police make arrests during Indigenous demonstration on Parliament Hill

Temporary stairs are installed over the fence in front of Parliament Hill, in preparation of the upcoming Canada Day celebrations, in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A line of demonstrators carried wooden poles on their shoulders intending to erect a teepee as part of a four-day Canada Day protest but police blocked the group just inside the gates to Parliament Hill across from Langevin Block, Videos posted on social media sites showed RCMP officers dragging at least one person from the scene as several other people chanted "shame" and "let our people go!" It was not immediately clear if anyone had been charged.

