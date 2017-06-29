Peter Mansbridge promises low-key sig...

Peter Mansbridge promises low-key sign-off as he leaves 'The National' anchor chair

The Chronicle Herald

Peter Mansbridge doesn't want to make a fuss about leaving the anchor's chair at CBC's "The National." Nearly a year after telling viewers he planned to retire from the public broadcaster's flagship program, the 68-year-old newsman who defined an era at CBC News plans to sign-off for the final time with little fanfare.

Chicago, IL

