Pain drove B.C. woman and 'thousands'...

Pain drove B.C. woman and 'thousands' to street drugs after medication cut off

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Opioid user Lorna Bird poses for a photo in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, Friday, June 23, 2017. Desperate for relief from unbearable pain following knee surgery, Bird says she was forced to buy drugs from the Downtown Eastside streets of Vancouver when her doctor stopped prescribing an opioid in response to new standards aimed at preventing fatal overdoses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 16 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... Fri Lying Loser David 5
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) Jun 21 Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... Jun 21 Mate 1
News France Presidential Race: All About Emotions (Apr '12) Jun 21 Trumpenstein bank... 2
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... Jun 21 highlights 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,497 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC