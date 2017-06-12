Over 100 activists form giant peace symbol in 'Ban the Bomb' protests at B.C. legislature
Organizers of a provincial protest say 100 people came out to the front lawn of the B.C. legislature in a plea to the Canadian government to rid the world of nuclear weapons. A Vancouver Island group for peace and disarmament stood in a peace-symbol formation in Victoria asking Canada to join the United Nations treaty which places restrictions on the weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|6 hr
|David
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Fri
|Cusps
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Fri
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Fri
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC