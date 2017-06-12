Over 100 activists form giant peace s...

Over 100 activists form giant peace symbol in 'Ban the Bomb' protests at B.C. legislature

Organizers of a provincial protest say 100 people came out to the front lawn of the B.C. legislature in a plea to the Canadian government to rid the world of nuclear weapons. A Vancouver Island group for peace and disarmament stood in a peace-symbol formation in Victoria asking Canada to join the United Nations treaty which places restrictions on the weapons.

