Outgoing CRTC chair blasts industry at Banff World Media Festival
The Banff World Media Festival is held in one of Canada's most picturesque regions where the Rocky Mountain views are breathtaking and spectacular. But this year's event, which wrapped up earlier this week, didn't quite reflect the surroundings amid talk of an "era of disruption" in a TV industry where the future is somewhat cloudy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|21 hr
|Cusps
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|22 hr
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Fri
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC