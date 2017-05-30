Ottawa vigilant as Canada 150 birthda...

Ottawa vigilant as Canada 150 birthday party looms after London attack: mayor

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

The mayor of Ottawa says Canada's capital will do everything it can to prevent an attack when it hosts the country's 150th birthday next month but no amount of preparation can guarantee 100 per cent safety. Mayor Jim Watson is offering that assessment following the latest attack in Britain, on London Bridge, that left seven dead and scores injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 5 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg 11 hr WAB KINEW NATION ... 3
News Arctic Muslims don't make light of extreme Rama... 13 hr yehoshooah adam 4
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 16 hr sad 1
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... Fri Secret agentman 25
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Fri Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 31 Kaybob 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC