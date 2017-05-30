Officials urge Canadians in London to...

Officials urge Canadians in London to exercise caution in wake of London bridge incident

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Truro Daily News

Canadian diplomats in England are advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge, which was the scene of an incident late Saturday. Canada's senior diplomat in London says staff at the Canadian High Commission are monitoring the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 5 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg 11 hr WAB KINEW NATION ... 3
News Arctic Muslims don't make light of extreme Rama... 13 hr yehoshooah adam 4
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 16 hr sad 1
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... Fri Secret agentman 25
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Fri Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 31 Kaybob 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC