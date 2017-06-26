Nunavut's suicide strategy includes F...

Nunavut's suicide strategy includes Facebook, giving communities more control

Social media plays a central role in a five-year plan aimed at reducing the number of suicides in Nunavut. "Just about everyone up here has a Facebook account," said David Lawson, an RCMP officer who is president of the Embrace Life Council, which helped produce the plan along with the Nunavut government, RCMP and other organizations.

Chicago, IL

