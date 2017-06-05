No inquiry into former soldier's murder-suicide, N.S. medical examiner says
Nova Scotia's medical examiner has ruled out conducting a fatality inquiry into a horrific murder suicide involving a former Canadian soldier who killed his wife, mother and young daughter before killing himself in the family's rural home earlier this year. Lionel Desmond, a 33-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, took his own life after shooting his 52-year-old mother, his wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-daughter Aaliyah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Canada most people don't see
|2 hr
|Richard J Jordan
|3
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|3 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R...
|4 hr
|others know so learn
|1
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|17 hr
|UK rule eh
|3
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Mon
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Mon
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Mon
|they lead not muc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC