News 33 mins ago 10:01 a.m.Refugees flood Canada from the U.S.
What started as a mere spike in new refugee arrivals, has become an established trend of refugees illegally crossing the border from the United States to Canada. http://kare11.tv/2tPOj2S "I just decided to move to Canada to see if I can get a better place to be," Abdi Rahman told KARE 11 from his Winnipeg temporary housing in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday
|36 min
|Kelly Leech Conse...
|5
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|4 hr
|Gourd Steaves Bus...
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|4 hr
|omega
|24
|Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle...
|9 hr
|Fart wall
|2
|What men can do to help eliminate street harass...
|16 hr
|Albert
|1
|Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a...
|22 hr
|Davids Darling
|4
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|22 hr
|Jugdish Delta House
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC