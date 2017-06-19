Newfoundland shipper challenges federal ferry subsidies: 'That's not fair'
The new Marine Atlantic ferry, Blue Puttees, at dock in St. John's on Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. A marine shipping dispute is challenging the country's constitutional obligation to its youngest province, as a newly released report finds federal subsidies for Marine Atlantic ferries are pricing private carriers out of the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a...
|32 min
|Lying Loser David
|3
|1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d...
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Sutherland receives Jubilee medal (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|Doc
|4
|Obama unlikely to unveil Keystone move during C... (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|Dementia mental c...
|8
|Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ...
|Mon
|How quaint
|1
|NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus promises h...
|Mon
|How quaint
|1
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Sun
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC