New trial ordered in deadly stage collapse at Radiohead concert in Toronto

A new trial has been ordered for those charged in a deadly stage collapse at an outdoor Radiohead concert in Toronto, sending the case back to square one five years after the grim incident. Prosecutors say a mistrial was declared after the presiding judge, Justice Shaun Nakatsuru, was appointed to the Ontario Superior Court late last year and ruled he no longer had jurisdiction over the case.

