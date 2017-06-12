New Nova Scotia gold rush: Miners see...

New Nova Scotia gold rush: Miners seek riches in tiny flecks of precious metal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A clay stone drilling sample showing gold from Atlantic Gold Corporation's Fifteen Mile Lake property, one of four sites in their Moose River Consolidated Project, is seen in their office in Halifax on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Amid the dull claystone of a tube-shaped sample of rock, the gleaming, pulse-quickening swirl of gold is unmistakable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... 14 hr David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG Fri Selkirk Settled-ers 2
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC