NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus ...

NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus promises help for indigenous kids

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

NDP leadership candidate Charlie Angus is promising to find better ways to protect the interests of First Nations, Metis and Inuit children - including by dismantling the Indigenous Affairs Department. The Ontario MP said he would create a federal ombudsperson for indigenous children, who would have the legal authority to order government departments to comply with policies aimed at improving child welfare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ... 8 hr How quaint 1
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Sun David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG Fri Selkirk Settled-ers 2
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC