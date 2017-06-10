Murders spike in Mexico, with May dea...

Murders spike in Mexico, with May deadliest month in decades

May was Mexico's bloodiest month in at least 20 years and homicides are up sharply in 2017 compared with last year, new government crime statistics show. Statistics published Tuesday by the Interior Department said 2,186 people were murdered last month.

Chicago, IL

