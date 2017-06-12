Murder, sex assault cases among those tossed due to delays in Canadian courts
Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingam arrives for a detention review at the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada in Montreal on April 13. He is due to be deported to Sri Lanka after a first-degree murder charge in the killing of his wife was stayed. The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday in a case involving a Newfoundland man accused of drug offences has upheld the principles of a ruling from last year regarding reasonable timelines for criminal cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|1 hr
|Cusps
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|2 hr
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|3 hr
|jwToJesusChrist
|2
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|14 hr
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|14 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|14 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Liberals to spend nearly $2.5-billion to keep u...
|15 hr
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC