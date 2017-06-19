Mulcair raises red flags after Canadi...

Mulcair raises red flags after Canadian sniper breaks record in Iraq

13 hrs ago

NDP leader Tom Mulcair is forgoing the celebration and raising red flags after reports a Canadian sniper in Iraq broke the world record for the longest confirmed kill. National Defence says the sniper is a member of the ultra-secret Joint Task Force 2 unit deployed as part of Canada's mission against ISIL, and that his target was more 3.5 kilometres away.

Chicago, IL

