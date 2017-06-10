Montreal man stabs Michigan officer i...

Montreal man stabs Michigan officer in neck in suspected terror attack

A Quebec man entered an airport in Michigan on Wednesday morning, yelled 'Allahu akbar' and stabbed a security officer in the neck, according to U.S. federal prosecutors who said they are investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. Amor Ftouhi, 49, was arrested shortly after the incident and was charged with committing violence at an airport, FBI special agent in charge David Gelios told a news conference.

