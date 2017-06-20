Montreal man smuggled guns via U.S.-C...

Montreal man smuggled guns via U.S.-Canada border library: prosecutors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A Montreal man was brought to the U.S. to face charges he smuggled handguns into Canada, including some that were hidden in the bathroom of a public library that straddles the nations' border, prosecutors said Tuesday. Alexis Vlachos, 40, was taken into custody in Canada and then arrested by U.S. authorities on May 31 at the Canadian border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... 59 min David is TREATY 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 12 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 8
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 14 hr Lying Loser David 4
News Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a... 15 hr Lying Loser David 3
News 1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d... 16 hr Anonymous 2
News Sutherland receives Jubilee medal (Apr '12) 21 hr Doc 4
News Obama unlikely to unveil Keystone move during C... (Apr '15) 23 hr Dementia mental c... 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC