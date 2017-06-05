Mexico ex-gov. sought on corruption charges nabbed in Panama

A fugitive ex-governor wanted for alleged corruption in connection with the sale of state properties worth hundreds of millions of dollars was arrested in Panama, Mexican authorities said early Monday. A statement from the federal Attorney General's Office said Roberto Borge, who was governor of Quintana Roo from 2011 to 2016, was detained at the Panama City airport just as he was to board a flight to Paris.

