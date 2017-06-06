Mexico: 2 police officers dead, 1 hur...

Mexico: 2 police officers dead, 1 hurt in prison disturbance

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Mexican authorities say two police officers have been killed and one wounded in a disturbance at a prison in a northern border state. The Twitter account of the Tamaulipas state security spokesman says a police and military operation is underway to contain the unrest in Ciudad Victoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... 11 hr Lake 1
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... 16 hr Tory 1
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 17 hr Jeb Trump 14
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 20 hr Sure Sire 4
News The Canada most people don't see Tue Richard J Jordan 3
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Tue Mother Nature 1
News Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R... Tue others know so learn 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC