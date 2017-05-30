Mayors press Trudeau Liberals for hel...

Mayors press Trudeau Liberals for help to handle legalized marijuana

Read more: SooToday

The mayors of Canada's biggest cities say they need a slice of the tax windfall from legal marijuana to cover what they describe as significant costs associated with enforcing a signature initiative from the federal Liberals. They raised their concerns with cabinet ministers this week, pressing the case that some tax revenues from sale of the drug must filter down to cover costs associated with land-use issues, business licensing applications and enforcement once the purchase, sale and recreational use of the drug is no longer illegal.

Chicago, IL

