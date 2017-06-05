Martock woman accused of assaulting Shelburne County police officers...

A Martock woman sentenced for stealing gas from a Brooklyn service station is facing charges in other areas of the province - including two counts of assaulting a police officer with a Ford Escape in Shelburne County. Catherine Mary Kelley, 32, pleaded guilty on June 5 to charges of stealing gas from Petro Canada and failing to comply with her undertaking by failing to abstain from driving a motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.