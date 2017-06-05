Martock woman accused of assaulting Shelburne County police officers...
A Martock woman sentenced for stealing gas from a Brooklyn service station is facing charges in other areas of the province - including two counts of assaulting a police officer with a Ford Escape in Shelburne County. Catherine Mary Kelley, 32, pleaded guilty on June 5 to charges of stealing gas from Petro Canada and failing to comply with her undertaking by failing to abstain from driving a motor vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Wed
|Lake
|1
|Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol...
|Wed
|Tory
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jeb Trump
|14
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Tue
|Sure Sire
|4
|The Canada most people don't see
|Jun 6
|Richard J Jordan
|3
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R...
|Jun 6
|others know so learn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC