Lumber dispute could be resolved befo...

Lumber dispute could be resolved before August NAFTA talks: softwood envoy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Canada.com

The softwood lumber dispute with the United States could be resolved before the NAFTA renegotiation gets underway in mid-August, says Quebec's softwood lumber envoy. Raymond Chretien, former Canadian ambassador to the U.S., said Friday he's optimistic because of recent comments by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that he would like to conclude a deal before discussing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 5 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg 11 hr WAB KINEW NATION ... 3
News Arctic Muslims don't make light of extreme Rama... 13 hr yehoshooah adam 4
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 16 hr sad 1
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... Fri Secret agentman 25
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Fri Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 31 Kaybob 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC