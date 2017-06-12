Longest-serving chief justice of the ...

Longest-serving chief justice of the Supreme Court leaving in December

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin is stepping down from the Supreme Court of Canada in December after 28 years on the court, including almost 18 years as chief. McLachlin, 74, is the first woman to hold the top job on the high court and is also Canada's longest-serving chief justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Board decision stifles our voice as staff handp... (Jun '12) 7 hr why pretty closed... 14
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 8 hr Davids defeater 13
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sun White Genocide 4
News Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a... Sun POSTMORTEMEDIA 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Jun 10 The Clown Persecutor 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC