Longest-serving chief justice of the Supreme Court leaving in December
Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin is stepping down from the Supreme Court of Canada in December after 28 years on the court, including almost 18 years as chief. McLachlin, 74, is the first woman to hold the top job on the high court and is also Canada's longest-serving chief justice.
