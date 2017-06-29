Lodging extending at 5 Wing Goose Bay for Mud Lake flooding victims
Thirteen people displaced by last month's flooding in Mud Lake are temporarily being housed at 5 Wing Goose Bay. The federal government has given the province a 30-day extension to continue temporarily housing Mud Lake flooding victims at 5 Wing Goose Bay.
