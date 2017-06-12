Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to kee...

Liberals to spend nearly $2.5B to keep used subs sailing past 2030

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

The Trudeau government is planning to spend billions more on the navy's four wayward submarines to keep them operating into the 2030s. The plan to extend the lives of the troubled vessels is included in the Liberals' new defence policy and comes following calls from senior naval officers to save the controversial ships from the scrap heap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... 11 hr Cusps 1
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG 12 hr Selkirk Settled-ers 2
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 13 hr jwToJesusChrist 2
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Fri pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Fri diversitee 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC