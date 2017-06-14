Large wave overturned whale-watching vessel, killing six: TSB report
The bow of the Leviathan II, a whale-watching boat owned by Jamie's Whaling Station carrying 24 passengers and three crew members that capsized on Sunday, is seen near Vargas Island Tuesday, October 27, 2015 as it waits to be towed into Tofino, B.C., for inspection. The Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its report today into the capsizing of a whale-watching boat off the west coast of Vancouver Island that left six people dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|4 hr
|lorry lazzaro
|2
|Thunder Bay and Hamilton highest rate of report...
|14 hr
|GA Custer
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|14 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ...
|14 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Unfounded: How Canadian police forces co-ordina...
|16 hr
|No wonder
|1
|Expert panel calls for NEB to be completely dis...
|16 hr
|was this done
|1
|Saskatchewan pens letter to federal natural res...
|16 hr
|was this done
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC