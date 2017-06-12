Kevin Loring to lead National Arts Centre's new indigenous theatre department
Award-winning Canadian playwright, actor and educator Kevin Loring has been named the first-ever artistic director of indigenous theatre at the National Arts Centre. The new department's inaugural season in 2019 and 2020 will coincide with a major milestone for the NAC: the 50th anniversary of the Ottawa-based performing arts centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Harmer: Two free shows at Folk Fest sur l...
|8 hr
|she a social medi...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|12 hr
|anon
|6
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|17 hr
|CONSERVATIVE PLAT...
|3
|Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ...
|17 hr
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|19 hr
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Thunder Bay and Hamilton highest rate of report...
|Wed
|GA Custer
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC