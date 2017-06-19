Judicial Council to investigate compl...

Judicial Council to investigate complaints about jailing of sex assault victim

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Alberta's Judicial Council will investigate complaints made about a judge over the jailing of an indigenous sex assault victim. The head of the council has received four complaints about provincial court Judge Raymond Bodnarek over his ruling that forced the homeless woman to spend time in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 46 min American Horse Po... 10
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... 1 hr BOBs Your UNCLE 3
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Thu Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) Wed Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... Wed Mate 1
News France Presidential Race: All About Emotions (Apr '12) Wed Trumpenstein bank... 2
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... Wed highlights 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC