Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate crimes in 2015: StatsCan
An increase in incidents targeting the Muslim population drove a five per cent rise in hate crimes in 2015, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday. Hate crimes targeting Muslims rose from 99 incidents in 2014 to 159 incidents in 2015, the agency said.
