Ikea Canada on target to double its footprint by 2025, says new president
Ikea says it's on track to double the number of stores it has in Canada over the next decade because it believes today's Internet-savvy shoppers still see the value in a bricks-and-mortar experience. "If I'm buying furniture, I want to feel it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|11 hr
|Lake
|1
|Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol...
|16 hr
|Tory
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|17 hr
|Jeb Trump
|14
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|20 hr
|Sure Sire
|4
|The Canada most people don't see
|Tue
|Richard J Jordan
|3
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Tue
|Mother Nature
|1
|Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R...
|Tue
|others know so learn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC