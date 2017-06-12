Husband of woman killed in gas and da...

Husband of woman killed in gas and dash incident dies in car crash

A family that came to Canada from Iran to start a new life has been struck by a second devastating tragedy. Ahmad Nourani Shallo died in a crash last week while driving to Calgary to mark the second anniversary of the death of his wife, Mariam Rashidi, who was killed trying to stop a gasoline thief.

