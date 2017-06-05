Honorary degree for man who chaired T...

Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and Reconciliation Commission

22 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

The first Indigenous judge in Manitoba and chief commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Calgary. Sen. Murray Sinclair, who was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the upper chamber in 2016, spent six years documenting the dark legacy of Canada's residential schools.

Chicago, IL

