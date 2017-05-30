Group urges Ottawa to take 'aggressive' approach with Greenland over salmon
The Atlantic Salmon Federation is urging Ottawa to take a more "aggressive" approach with Greenland - where salmon migrate from Canada and are harvested - as returns continue to decline. A federation report released Thursday said 2016 returns for North American Atlantic salmon were 27 per cent lower than the previous year, and may indicate further declines in 2017.
