'Fubar' TV series among additions to City 2017/18 schedule

Tuesday

A TV series based on the Canadian cult-hit mockumentary "Fubar" is among the new shows headed to City next season. Rogers Media unveiled City's 2017/18 prime-time schedule on Tuesday and it includes "Fubar: The Age of the Computer."

Chicago, IL

