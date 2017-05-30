Frequency allocation to make room for...

Frequency allocation to make room for wireless means some TV stations must move

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Years after TV stations in Canada's larger cities were required to switch from analog to digital transmission, many broadcast towers that serve smaller areas continue to pump out signals that black-and-white sets made in the 1950s can still pick up. But the number of those stations appears set to shrink following a federal government decision to clear a large portion of the ultra high frequency band for wireless users, and, because of cost, some of those towers will be going dark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 5 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg 11 hr WAB KINEW NATION ... 3
News Arctic Muslims don't make light of extreme Rama... 13 hr yehoshooah adam 4
News B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it... 16 hr sad 1
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... Fri Secret agentman 25
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Fri Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown... May 31 Kaybob 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC