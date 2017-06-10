Former pastor and St. F.X. employee c...

Former pastor and St. F.X. employee charged with sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A former Upper Hammonds Plains pastor and current employee at Saint Francis Xavier University is facing sex assault charges dating back to 2008. Michael Oliver Fisher, 38, is an Antigonish resident who was an associate pastor at the time of the alleged offence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 6 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 8
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 8 hr Lying Loser David 4
News Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a... 9 hr Lying Loser David 3
News 1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer, 1 in 4 will d... 10 hr Anonymous 2
News Sutherland receives Jubilee medal (Apr '12) 15 hr Doc 4
News Obama unlikely to unveil Keystone move during C... (Apr '15) 17 hr Dementia mental c... 8
News Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ... Mon How quaint 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,028 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC