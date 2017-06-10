Former pastor and St. F.X. employee charged with sexual assault
A former Upper Hammonds Plains pastor and current employee at Saint Francis Xavier University is facing sex assault charges dating back to 2008. Michael Oliver Fisher, 38, is an Antigonish resident who was an associate pastor at the time of the alleged offence.
