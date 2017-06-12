Five Eyes spies, ministers to discuss...

Five Eyes spies, ministers to discuss digital terror tactics at Ottawa meeting

The Chronicle-Journal

The ability of terrorists to shield their communications from police and spies will be a focus for the Five Eyes intelligence alliance at a closed-door meeting in Ottawa this month. Public security ministers and attorneys general from Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand will gather with their intelligence officials for highly sensitive talks during the last week of June.

Chicago, IL

