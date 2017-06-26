First woman leads UK Changing of the Guard ceremony
A Canadian soldier has made history as the first woman to lead the Changing of the Guard ceremony at London's Buckingham Palace. Megan Cuoto led her unit as it changed Queen Elizabeth II's guards on Monday.
