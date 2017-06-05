First supervised injection site to open in Surrey but some say they...
Drug users will start injecting their own heroin or other illicit substances at a new supervised injection site opening this week in Surrey, B.C., in efforts to curb a crisis in overdose deaths. SafePoint will be British Columbia's first site outside of Vancouver that allows people to shoot up drugs under medical supervision while they are linked up with other health and social services.
