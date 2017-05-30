Federalism might be our best hope in fighting climate change
Federal systems of government are splendid things: robust, flexible, able to accommodate conflicting local values. When it comes to the fight against global warming, federalism is the ace up Canada's sleeve, while south of the border it's America's last, best hope.
