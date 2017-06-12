Federal government asked to set up $3...

Federal government asked to set up $350M fund to support journalism in Canada

17 hrs ago

A group representing print and digital media publishers is calling on the federal government to set up a $350 million fund to support journalism in Canada. News Media Canada is proposing the existing Canada Periodical Fund be updated and expanded to address what it calls "the critical issues and crisis facing the dissemination of Canadian perspectives."

