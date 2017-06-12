Federal government asked to set up $350M fund to support journalism in Canada
A group representing print and digital media publishers is calling on the federal government to set up a $350 million fund to support journalism in Canada. News Media Canada is proposing the existing Canada Periodical Fund be updated and expanded to address what it calls "the critical issues and crisis facing the dissemination of Canadian perspectives."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|1 hr
|David
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|21 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Fri
|Cusps
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Fri
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Fri
|pretty closed club
|1
|The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
