Federal fisheries department investigating deaths of five right whales

The federal fisheries department is trying to figure out what caused the recent deaths of several endangered right whales in the waters off eastern Canada. A fisheries official says at least five North Atlantic right whales were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this month -- four of them in the past week -- near Quebec's Magdalen Islands.

Chicago, IL

