Family of slain Ontario couple fearful after 'volatile' murderer...

If that was not terrible enough, now the family - which includes Edwards' wife and kids, his nieces and nephews, as well as his sisters and their husbands - have to endure the knowledge the killer, George Lovie, will be walking around free on a series of unescorted absences from jail. He will be spending that time in Sudbury, Ont., visiting a halfway house in the downtown core.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.