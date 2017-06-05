Ex-bankers share allegations of shady bank sales practices with federal MPs
Parliamentarians listened Wednesday to allegations that workers at Canada's big banks face pressure to hit unreachable sales goals, coax clients into raising their credit-card limits and offer mortgages beyond what customers can reasonably afford. A committee of federal MPs was hearing testimony from ex-bank workers as it examines accusations of questionable - and even illegal - sales practices by some of the country's largest financial institutions.
