Eight stories in the news for today, ...

Eight stories in the news for today, June 22

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

U.S. authorities have charged a Quebec man in the stabbing of a security officer at an airport in Flint, Michigan. Officials allege Amor Ftouhi, 49, yelled "Allahu akbar" as he stabbed the officer, who is in stable condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 9 hr Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) 20 hr Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... 21 hr Mate 1
News France Presidential Race: All About Emotions (Apr '12) 23 hr Trumpenstein bank... 2
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... Wed highlights 1
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC